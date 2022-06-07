EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants opened a mandatory three-day minicamp Tuesday.

First-year coach Brian Daboll said there was perfect attendance for the practice at the team’s facility in East Rutherford, New Jersey. This will be the Giants’ final workouts until they report for training camp in late July.

New York was 4-13 last season and that led to the firing of general manager Dave Gettleman and second-year coach Joe Judge. Bills assistant general manager Joe Schoen was hired to replace Gettleman and he hired Daboll, who was Buffalo’s offensive coordinator. The Giants have not made the playoffs since 2016.

PIX11’s Marc Malusis has more on Daboll in the video above. Watch Moose on the Loose: