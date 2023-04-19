NEW YORK (PIX11) — I have to give credit where it’s due. New York Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole has been fantastic so far this season.

Cole was named American League Player of the Week on Monday. He went 2-0 with a 1.13 ERA.

Cole is looking like the pitcher the Yankees thought they were getting after he left the Houston Astros.

If Cole can continue to pitch like he is, he might be able to help the Yankees accomplish something they haven’t done since 2009: win the World Series. Right now, Cole is the best pitcher in Major League Baseball.