NEW YORK (PIX11) — If you are a Florida State fan, you have every right to be upset. You went undefeated in a Power 5 conference in the ACC and yet you were left out of the College Football Playoff.

The Seminoles went 13-0 and defeated Louisville in the ACC championship game. As the selection committee announced that Michigan, Washington, Texas and Alabama will compete for a national championship, you could hear the anger down in Tallahassee. I get it. But I also know that Florida State is not the same team without star quarterback Jordan Travis, who suffered a broken leg Nov. 18. We know the quarterback is the most important position and the unavailability of a key player, like Travis, led to the Seminoles being left out.

I think there was more of an argument to be made that Georgia should be in, but they lost the SEC championship game to Alabama. In the end, the committee got it right. On New Year’s Day, college football fans are going to get two great national semifinals in Michigan and Alabama and Washington and Texas. Great story lines. Storied programs. Oh, by the way, this is the last year with this system, as the college football playoffs will expand to 12 teams next year.

The games matter, and they do, but teams change with injuries. I will leave you with this: Florida State, without Jordan Travis, is a 14-point underdog in the Orange Bowl. I feel for the Seminoles players and head coach Mike Norvell, but they are not the same with Tate Rodemaker or Brock Glenn at quarterback. That is a fact. Enjoy the bowl season everyone.