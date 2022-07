NEW YORK (PIX11) — Mets closer Edwin Díaz deserves a ton of credit for the incredible season he’s having this year.

Díaz is a National League All-Star and deservedly so. In his fourth season with the Mets, Díaz has found himself. This season Díaz has 19 saves and is averaging two strikeouts per inning with a 1.73 ERA. He is once again a dominant, reliable closer.

