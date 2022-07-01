The times are changing, and college athletics is changing along with them. The latest move: USC and UCLA leaving the Pac-12 for the Big Ten. The schools will officially enter the conference in 2024.

“You might think this is more seismic because it’s involving wealthier schools — and arguably it is — but also it’s seismic because of the underpinnings of the system, the foundations of the system, are being challenged at a time when the financial structure is exploding,” Smith College economics professor Andrew Zimbalist told The Associated Press Friday. “It may have larger ramifications, but it is a process that’s been ongoing.”

Changes have happened to conferences before. Texas and Oklahoma announced their departure from the Big 12 in 2021. More locally, Rutgers joined the Big Ten in 2014.

