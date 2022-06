NEW YORK (PIX11) — When it comes to the New York Giants’ Kayvon Thibodeaux, we need to take a deep breath and relax.

Thibodeaux, selected No. 5 overall in the NFL Draft, is dealing with an undisclosed injury he suffered a couple of weeks ago at practice in the field house. Thibodeaux dealt with a sprained ankle last year in college at Oregon and may not be ready for training camp, but PIX11’s Marc Malusis says now is not the time to be worried.

