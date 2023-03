NEW YORK (PIX11) — The Yankees have aspirations of trying to win a World Series for the first time since 2009. The shortstop position is an intriguing battle down in Florida.

You have the incumbent in Isiah Kiner-Falefa, who was benched during the postseason last year by manager Aaron Boone after he routinely showed a year ago, he was not exactly Ozzie Smith at short. Throw into the mix two well sought a prospect in Anthony Volpe and Oswald Peraza.