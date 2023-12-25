‘Twas the night before Christmas, when all through this town

Fans of every city team were settling down,

It’s the holiday season, with potential titles in sight,

Which would bring New York fans long-awaited delight.

The Mets want a title with new leadership in tow,

As the Yankees discuss analytics after trading for Juan Soto,

The Jets and Giants had high hopes in ’23 but now look to ’24,

With dreams of a healthy Rodgers, Jones and let’s be honest so much more.

Who doesn’t love Tommy DeVito, great underdog story through and through…

He came out of nowhere to lead Big Blue.

Nets are likable again with Bridges, Thomas, Johnson and of course head coach Jacque Vaughn.

Brunson and Thibs lead the Knicks as we would all like to see a long playoff run.

The Devils’ Jack Hughes and Nico Hischier, playing hockey we won’t forget,

Brings back memories of the great goalie Brodeur in net.

The Rangers have Laviolette, the Breadman, Mika, Kreider and Igor,

As the Blueshirts look to win a cup for the first time since ’94.

The Isles are making the barn in Elmont a tough place to go,

With stars like Barzal, Sorokin, Horvat, Nelson, and Pageau.

Let’s not forget about Rick Pitino and St. John’s out in Jamaica, Queens,

Looking to get back to the days of Mullin and Berry when the Storm were kings.

Don’t forget about the New York Liberty,

Ionescu and Stewie fit this town to a T…

So to all of you sports fans that chose to tune in,

As you wrap the last present, and hold close your kin,

Dream of dunks, saves, touchdowns, even championship runs,

Because our teams and our fans here are second to none.

And for all of your highlights, stories and sports breaking news

Thank you for making PIX the channel you choose.

New York’s Very Own, we’ve got you covered alright.

Thanks for watching one and all and to all a pleasant good night.

Merry Christmas!