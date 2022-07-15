NEW YORK (PIX11) — Golfer Tiger Woods is an icon who changed the game of golf forever. But is his reign over?

It’s apparent that his drive alone is not enough to overcome a surgery he underwent in 2021, according to PIX11 News’ Marc Malusis.

On Friday, Woods removed his cap a few strides from Swilcan Bridge, knowing it might be the last time he crossed over in a British Open at St. Andrews.

“That’s when I started to realize — that’s when I started thinking about — the next time it comes around here, I might not be around,” Woods said.

St. Andrews is where Woods won his first Open in 2000 to become the youngest player to complete the career Grand Slam.

“I put my heart and soul into this event over the years,” he said. “And I think the people have appreciated my play.”

