MLS releases schedule; NYCFC to split season between Yankee Stadium, Red Bull Arena

NEW YORK — Major League Soccer will open up again on April 17 with fans in the stands and both of the league’s New York clubs spending significant time in the Garden State.

Both the New York Red Bulls and New York City FC announced their full schedules. The Red Bulls, as they have since 2010, will call Red Bull Arena home. New York City will also play eight of their 17 home games at the Harrison, New Jersey-based stadium due to conflicts with Yankee games.

City spent most of the 2020 season at Red Bull Arena before the Bronx Bombers’ season ended. The club says that, pending the Yankees’ postseason schedule, two more matches could move back to the South Bronx. The club has bounced between Yankee Stadium, Citi Field, Red Bull Arena, Rentschler Field in Hartford and Coffey Field in the Bronx during it’s existence.

The Red Bulls and NYCFC will face off three times during the 2021 MLS Season. The teams will play at Red Bull Arena (for Red Bulls home matches) on Aug. 21 and Sept. 25. The two will meet in a third Hudson River Derby on Oct. 17 at Yankee Stadium.

The Red Bulls kick off 2021 on Apr. 17 against Sporting Kansas City at Red Bull Arena, while NYCFC open up the year that same night against DC United.

You can view the New York Red Bulls’ 2021 schedule here. You can view New York City FC’s schedule here.