Yanks’ Voit having knee surgery, giving chance for Jay Bruce

Yankees

by:

Posted: / Updated:

New York Yankees’ Jay Bruce waits on deck during the during the second inning of a spring training exhibition baseball game against the Detroit Tigers at Joker Marchant Stadium in Lakeland, Fla., Tuesday, March 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

TAMPA, Fla. — Major league home run champion Luke Voit needs knee surgery to repair a partial meniscus tear, an injury that opened a New York Yankees roster spot for Jay Bruce on as a converted first baseman.

Voit will not have any baseball activities for three weeks after the operation, manager Aaron Boone said. Voit is expected back in May.

The injury to Voit, hit 22 homers in the pandemic-shortened season, played a role in the decision to add Bruce, who attended spring training with a minor league contract.

Bruce played just 54 career games at first base.

