Yanks turn triple play, edge White Sox 2-1 behind Torres

New York Yankees’ Gleyber Torres runs the bases after hitting a home run, near Chicago White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu during the seventh inning of a baseball game Friday, May 21, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

THE BRONX — Gleyber Torres homered late and singled home the winning run in the ninth inning as the New York Yankees — moments after a turning a clutch triple play — beat the Chicago White Sox 2-1.

Those two plays followed one of the most overpowering displays of starting pitching in major league history.

White Sox lefty Carlos Rodón and counterpart Jordan Montgomery combined for 24 strikeouts during the first game since 1900 in which both starters had at least 10 punchouts while permitting no walks or runs, according to Stats.

The Yankees and White Sox will do it again in the Bronx on Saturday afternoon.