Yanks stop 5-game losing skid, beat Braves 3-1 on wild pitch, walk

New York Yankees Gio Urshela watches his solo home run as Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Charlie Morton reacts during the fifth inning of an interleague baseball game, Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at Yankee Stadium in New York. Home plate umpire Laz Diaz keeps his eye on the ball. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

THE BRONX — The New York Yankees broke their five-game losing streak with little offense, getting a run-scoring wild pitch and bases-loaded walk from Atlanta Braves reliever Nate Jones in the eighth inning that lifted them to a 3-1 victory.

Gio Urshela hit a tying home run in the fifth inning off Charlie Morton and the Yankees won with five hits.

New York improved to 6-10 and avoided what would have been its worst start since 1972.

Winner Jonathan Loaisiga pitched the eighth, and Aroldis Chapman worked around a walk in the ninth for his second save.