Yanks smart on bases, take advantage of error to top Mariners 5-4

Seattle Mariners shortstop Dylan Moore (25) tags out New York Yankees’ DJ LeMahieu during the sixth inning of a baseball game on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

THE BRONX — DJ LeMahieu and Kyle Higashioka made savvy baserunning moves, turning a double-play grounder into the go-ahead run, and the New York Yankees beat the Seattle Mariners 5-4 for their fifth straight win.

Aaron Judge and Rougned Odor homered and the Yankees capitalized on a three-base error by right fielder Mitch Haniger to win for the 10th time in 12 games.

New York erased a 4-1 deficit by scoring four times in the sixth inning.

The Yankees have won the first three in a four-game series against Seattle in a matchup of teams in the playoff chase.

The Mariners fell to 3-6 on a 10-game trip and each loss has been decided by no more than two runs.