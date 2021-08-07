Yanks smart on bases, take advantage of error to top Mariners 5-4

Yankees

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Seattle Mariners shortstop Dylan Moore (25) tags out New York Yankees’ DJ LeMahieu during the sixth inning of a baseball game on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

THE BRONX — DJ LeMahieu and Kyle Higashioka made savvy baserunning moves, turning a double-play grounder into the go-ahead run, and the New York Yankees beat the Seattle Mariners 5-4 for their fifth straight win.

Aaron Judge and Rougned Odor homered and the Yankees capitalized on a three-base error by right fielder Mitch Haniger to win for the 10th time in 12 games.

New York erased a 4-1 deficit by scoring four times in the sixth inning.

The Yankees have won the first three in a four-game series against Seattle in a matchup of teams in the playoff chase.

The Mariners fell to 3-6 on a 10-game trip and each loss has been decided by no more than two runs.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss