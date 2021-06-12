Yanks’ Severino leaves rehab start with lower-body injury

FILE – New York Yankees’ Luis Severino throws during a spring training baseball workout in Tampa, Fla., in this Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, file photo. New York Yankees pitcher Luis Severino has thrown off a mound for the first time since Tommy John surgery on Feb. 27 last year. Yankees manager Aaron Boone said the 27-year-old right-hander threw 20 pitches, all fastballs, during a bullpen session Tuesday, March 9, 2021.(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)

NEW YORK — Yankees right-hander Luis Severino was removed from a minor league rehab start with what appeared to be a painful injury to his right leg.

Severino was making his second rehab start following Tommy John surgery in February of 2020, pitching for High A Hudson Valley against Brooklyn.

The 27-year-old began to hobble immediately after throwing a pitch in the second inning. He limped behind the mound, struggling to put weight on his right leg.

Coaches and a trainer had to help him off the field.

Severino looked sharp in his first rehab appearance, reaching 98 mph with his fastball.