Yanks pull off wacky triple play against Blue Jays, 1st time with 2 in a year

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The New York Yankees have pulled off a wacky triple play against Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Blue Jays, marking the first time the storied franchise has recorded two in one year.
The Yankees had their first triple-killing on May 21 against the Chicago White Sox on an around-the-horn play.
This was one was much more unusual.
Toronto had runners at second and third with no outs in the first inning when Yankees pitcher Michael King fielded a tapper by Guerrero and got any easy out at first base. Toronto runners Marcus Semien and Bo Bichette were later tagged out on the bases.