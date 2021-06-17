Yanks pull off wacky triple play against Blue Jays, 1st time with 2 in a year

New York Yamkees starting pitcher Michael King throws to a Toronto Blue Jays batter during the first inning of a baseball game, Thursday, June 17, 2021, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The New York Yankees have pulled off a wacky triple play against Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Blue Jays, marking the first time the storied franchise has recorded two in one year.

The Yankees had their first triple-killing on May 21 against the Chicago White Sox on an around-the-horn play.

This was one was much more unusual.

Toronto had runners at second and third with no outs in the first inning when Yankees pitcher Michael King fielded a tapper by Guerrero and got any easy out at first base. Toronto runners Marcus Semien and Bo Bichette were later tagged out on the bases.