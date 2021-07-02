Yanks’ Frazier goes on IL with vertigo; Locastro called up

New York Yankees Clint Frazier hits a two-run double during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at Yankee Stadium in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

NEW YORK — Clint Frazier was put on the 10-day injured list by the New York Yankees with vertigo, three years after a concussion that hampered him for an entire season.

The 26-year-old left Wednesday’s game against the Los Angeles Angels because of dizziness.

New York filled the roster spot Friday with outfielder Tim Locastro, obtained Thursday from Arizona for right-hander Keegan Curtis.

The 28-year-old Locastro hit .178 with one homer and five RBIs in 118 at-bats.

Frazier slumped to a .186 average, five homers and 15 RBIs in 183 at-bats and lost playing time to Brett Gardner and Miguel Andújar.

