Yankees trade Tauchman to Giants for Wandy Peralta

Yankees

by:

Posted: / Updated:

New York Yankees pinch runner Mike Tauchman reacts after scoring the game-trying run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at Yankee Stadium in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

BALTIMORE — The New York Yankees acquired left-handed reliever Wandy Peralta from the San Francisco Giants for outfielder Mike Tauchman.

Peralta, 29, is 2-1 with two saves and a 5.40 ERA in 10 relief appearances with the Giants this season.

With Clint Frazier and Brett Gardner splitting time in left field, there was little opportunity for Tauchman to find a spot in the lineup.

Tauchman, 30, is 3 for 14 (.214) in 11 games and has a .250 average with 26 doubles, 13 home runs and 63 RBIs over five major league seasons with Colorado and the Yankees.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss