Yankees trade Tauchman to Giants for Wandy Peralta

New York Yankees pinch runner Mike Tauchman reacts after scoring the game-trying run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at Yankee Stadium in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

BALTIMORE — The New York Yankees acquired left-handed reliever Wandy Peralta from the San Francisco Giants for outfielder Mike Tauchman.

Peralta, 29, is 2-1 with two saves and a 5.40 ERA in 10 relief appearances with the Giants this season.

With Clint Frazier and Brett Gardner splitting time in left field, there was little opportunity for Tauchman to find a spot in the lineup.

Tauchman, 30, is 3 for 14 (.214) in 11 games and has a .250 average with 26 doubles, 13 home runs and 63 RBIs over five major league seasons with Colorado and the Yankees.