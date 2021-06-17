Yankees trade 1B Mike Ford to Rays for $100,000

New York Yankees’ Mike Ford watches his solo home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox on Saturday, May 22, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

THE BRONX — First baseman Mike Ford has been traded by the New York Yankees to the Tampa Bay Rays for $100,000 and a player to be named.

Ford was designated for assignment Saturday when reliever Zack Britton was activated from the injured list.

Ford, who turns 29 on July 4, batted .133 with three homers and five RBIs in 60 at-bats this season.

A rare left-handed hitter on the current Yankees, he had a .199 average with 17 homers and 41 RBIs in parts of three major league seasons.

Ford hit .083 with one RBI in seven games at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.