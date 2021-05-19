Yankees SS Torres cleared after positive COVID test

New York Yankees’ Gleyber Torres is congratulated by manager Aaron Boone after Torres drove in the winning run in the 11th inning of the team’s baseball game against the Washington Nationals on Saturday, May 8, 2021, at Yankee Stadium in New York. The Yankees won 4-3. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

ARLINGTON, Texas — Shortstop Gleyber Torres could be back in the New York Yankees’ lineup a week after testing positive for COVID-19.

Manager Aaron Boone says the fully vaccinated Torres had been cleared by MLB’s joint committee and was en route to Texas to rejoin the team.

The shortstop could potentially be activated Wednesday.

Asymptomatic vaccinated people can be cleared to return if they test negative twice.

Torres is the only player among nine total positives in the Yankees’ traveling party since last week.

Boone said the shortstop is the only person in that group cleared to return.

