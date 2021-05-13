Yankees SS Gleyber Torres tests positive for COVID-19

New York Yankees’ Gleyber Torres throws to first base in a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians, Friday, April 23, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — New York Yankees infielder Gleyber Torres has tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced Thursday afternnon.

Torres is the eighth Yankees player, coach or traveling staff member to test positive this week. All of the positives are breakthrough positives, occurring with individuals who were fully vaccinated.

“The Yankees can today confirm that INF Gleyber Torres has received a positive COVID-19 diagnosis,” the team’s statement said. “He was fully vaccinated and previously had COVID-19 during the most recent baseball offseason. Torres has been placed on the COVID-19 injured list, and the Yankees have recalled INF/OF Miguel Andújar from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

The other recent Yankees COVID-19 positives are Pitching Coach Matt Blake, Third Base Coach Phil Nevin, First Base Coach Reggie Willits and four members of the Yankees’ traveling staff. All are currently under quarantine protocol in Tampa.

The team says that MLB, its medical experts and the New York State Department of Health are currently advising and assisting the Yankees, who continue to undergo additional testing and contact tracing.

CDC officials also said they were taking a look into the rash of cases at a press conference earlier Thursday.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone mentioned earlier in the week that Torres had battle coronavirus last December.

Johnson & Johnson responded to the news with a statement.

“There is no greater priority than the safety and well-being of the people we serve, and we carefully review all reports of adverse events in individuals receiving our medicines and vaccines,” a spokesperson said. “This involves closely monitoring real-world data for vaccinated individuals who may experience breakthrough infections with COVID-19. No COVID-19 vaccine is 100% effective in preventing infection. However, our authorized COVID-19 vaccine has been shown to help prevent infection and reduce the severity of illness, which is why authorized COVID-19 vaccines are such an important tool to help end the pandemic.”