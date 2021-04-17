Yankees’ Sánchez exits after being hit in hand by foul ball

New York Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez, right, reacts as Tampa Bay Rays’ Manuel Margot, center, celebrates with Austin Meadows after they scored on a two-run home run by Margot during the fourth inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 17, 2021, in New York.(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

THE BRONX — Yankees catcher Gary Sánchez left a game an inning after taking a foul ball off his right hand.

Sánchez’s throwing hand was unprotected when Tampa Bay’s Randy Arozarena tipped a pitch that appeared to hit Sánchez in the knuckles in the fourth inning. X

Sánchez fell to the ground and writhed in pain before a trainer came out to inspect him. He remained in the game and finished the inning, then flew out to center field in the bottom of the fourth.

He was replaced by Kyle Higashioka to begin the fifth.