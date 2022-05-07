NEW YORK (AP) — The series opener between the Texas Rangers and New York Yankees has been postponed for a second straight day because of a forecast for sustained rain in the New York City area.

The postponement was announced nearly four hours before game time. The Rangers and Yankees will make up Saturday’s game on Monday at 1:05 p.m.

They had been scheduled to play Friday night, a game that was rained out nearly eight hours before the scheduled first pitch. That game will now be played Sunday as part of a single-admission doubleheader beginning at 1:35 p.m.

This weekend marks Texas’ only scheduled trip to Yankee Stadium this season.