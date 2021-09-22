Yankees rally to sweep Rangers, roll into Fenway showdown

New York Yankees’ Gary Sanchez flips his bat after hitting a two-run home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

NEW YORK (AP) — Gleyber Torres doubled home Joey Gallo for the tiebreaking run in the eighth inning, Gary Sánchez followed with a two-run homer and the New York Yankees rallied past the Texas Rangers 7-3 to cap a three-game sweep before beginning a season-ending divisional gauntlet that will decide their postseason fate.

The Yankees’ wild-card chase takes them to Fenway Park for three games starting Friday night.

That’s followed with three games at Toronto and a season-ending, three-game homestand against Tampa Bay.

New York is half a game ahead of Toronto for the second and final AL wild card.