Yankees rally to sweep Rangers, roll into Fenway showdown

Yankees

by:

Posted: / Updated:

New York Yankees’ Gary Sanchez flips his bat after hitting a two-run home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

NEW YORK (AP) — Gleyber Torres doubled home Joey Gallo for the tiebreaking run in the eighth inning, Gary Sánchez followed with a two-run homer and the New York Yankees rallied past the Texas Rangers 7-3 to cap a three-game sweep before beginning a season-ending divisional gauntlet that will decide their postseason fate.

The Yankees’ wild-card chase takes them to Fenway Park for three games starting Friday night.

That’s followed with three games at Toronto and a season-ending, three-game homestand against Tampa Bay.

New York is half a game ahead of Toronto for the second and final AL wild card.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss