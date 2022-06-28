NEW YORK (PIX11) — It’s only a matter of time until New York Yankees top prospect Anthony Volpe is hearing his name called in the Bronx.

He’s been labeled the franchise’s next Derek Jeter, but Volpe isn’t rushing the process or trying to live up to those unfair expectations.

“I’ve got off to a good start but there’s a long way to go,” Volpe told PIX11 News. “For me to be the player I want to be one day on the Yankees, there’s a lot of work that needs to be put in now until then.”

Volpe could be a lot closer than he thinks to playing in the majors. The Watchung, New Jersey native ended the first half of Double-A with an exclamation point. His walk-off homer in the bottom of the 10th inning earned the Somerset Patriots a playoff berth.

It’s all part of a monster stretch in June. After batting a career-low .209 for the Patriots, Volpe hit five homers and 15 RBIs in the span of a month. His recipe for breaking out of a funk was sticking to the basics.

“I’m 21 years old and I don’t think there’s any 21-year-old that has reached their potential or really even close. There are a lot of things I wanted to accomplish,” Volpe said.

This is still all new territory for Volpe, who is living out his childhood dream as a Yankees fan. He was drafted in the first round of the 2019 MLB Draft by the organization.

Like many 21-year-old Yankees fans, he grew up idolizing Jeter and still remembers being taken out of school to go to the Yankees 2009 championship parade. Now, the shortstop is playing the very same position as his idol and gets to do it 20 minutes away from his parents, who he still lives with in Watchung.

The best benefit of living at home, he said, is eating his mom’s chicken parmigiana.

“Definitely the home-cooked meals and just being with family,” Volpe said with a big smile. “Now it feels like the best of all worlds. Being able to play the game I love and see the people I love every night.”

While Volpe still believes he has some fine-tuning to do before he officially wears pinstripes, he won’t need any time to adjust to the Yankees culture.

“I just want to win. I hope we’re going over a couple of World Series,” Volpe said. “That’s the goal and that’s why I play the game.”