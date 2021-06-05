Yankees promote Chris Gittens, hope for jolt at first base

Washington Nationals catcher Taylor Gushue, left, gives the sign as New York Yankees’ Chris Gittens waits for a pitch during the eighth inning of a spring training baseball game, Thursday, March 12, 2020, in West Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

NEW YORK (AP) — The Yankees have promoted slugging prospect Chris Gittens from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, hoping the hulking 27-year-old can provide a jolt at first base in his first turn in the majors.

New York entered Saturday night’s game against Boston with its first basemen hitting .174 with five homers.

The group’s .531 OPS ranks 29th in the majors, ahead of only Cleveland.

The 6-foot-4, 250-pound Gittens was set to bat sixth and make his major league debut against the Red Sox.

Luke Voit led the majors as the Yankees’ first baseman in 2020 but has played in just 12 games this season.