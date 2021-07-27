Yankees OF Aaron Judge returns from COVID-19 IL

American League’s Aaron Judge, of the New York Yankees, advances to third on a double by Rafael Devers, of the Boston Red Sox, during the second inning of the MLB All-Star baseball game, Tuesday, July 13, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — New York Yankees All-Star outfielder Aaron Judge and backup catcher Kyle Higashioka have been reinstated from the COVID-19 injured list. The moves were made before the Tuesday night game at Tampa Bay.

Judge will start in right field and batted second against the Rays.

Both went on the IL July 16.

First baseman Luke Voit, on the IL with left knee inflammation, took batting practice and defensive drills.

He could be back in the next few days.

You can watch the Yankees-Rays game Tuesday night on PIX11, with pre-game coverage beginning at 6:30 p.m.