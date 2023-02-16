TAMPA, Fla, (AP) — Frankie Montas needs shoulder surgery and will miss most or all of the New York Yankees’ season.

As pitchers and catchers reported to spring training on Wednesday, Yankees manager Aaron Boone said the 29-year-old right-hander will have right shoulder surgery on Feb. 21. Boone said Montas could possibly return in the season’s second half.

“He was building back up and just still wasn’t quite right,” Boone said. “Now we’ve gotten to the point where they’re going to go in and they’ll scope it. Best case is he woild be back late in the season but we’re really going to know a lot after the 21st.”

Montas was acquired from Oakland on Aug 1. and went 1-3 with a 6.35 ERA in eight starts with the Yankees. He didn’t pitch after Sept. 16 due to inflammation in his pitching shoulder.

Montas left a July 3 start at Seattle after 13 pitches with shoulder tightness — his velocity was down about 3 mph. He returned July 21 and had a 2.25 ERA in starts against Detroit and Houston.

“He had shoulder issues when he got to us,” Boone said. “I think with all these pitchers, you’re going to have this similar thing. That’s why, especially with shoulders, they don’t race into shoulder surgeries all the time. You treat these things, and sometimes these things lay dormant, sometimes they are asymptomatic, sometimes they become very symptomatic. For Frankie, it was just I think that nagging thing that didn’t allow him to continue to get over the hump.”

Montas is eligible for free agency after this season.

New York left-hander Nestor Cortes is sidelined by a strained right hamstring and is uncertain for opening day.

Gerrit Cole, newcomer Carlos Rodón and Luis Severino project to be part of a rotation that also could include Domingo Germán and Clarke Schmidt.

Reliever Michael King, coming back from a fractured right elbow that required surgery, said he is 100% and has no limitations at spring training, King was 6-3 with a 2.29 ERA in 34 outings in 2022 before the season-ending injury in July.

STICKING IN THE OUTFIELD

Outfielder Aaron Judge worked out at first base Tuesday at the Yankees’ minor league complex.

“We needed someone to take the throws over there,” Boone said. “I don’t expect you to see him out there this year. Maybe five years from now, maybe it’s something we’re talking about.”

DJ ROCKING

Infielder DJ LeMahieu has been working out at the Yankees’ minor league complex since December after missing the 2022 postseason with a right toe injury. He is expected to be ready for opening day.

“I’m really excited where DJ’s at,” Boone said. “Again, it’s something that we’re always playing close attention to, but he’s been in a pretty good spot now for awhile. He looks really good, and he’s moving really well.”

.TORRES LOOKING AHEAD

After All-Star seasons in 2018 and 19, infielder Gleyber Torres has struggled at times offensively. He agreed to a $9.95 million, one-year deal to avoiid arbitration.

Torres remains under Yankees’ control for two more years, which he see as an opportunity. He hasn’t looked at social medai since November when he saw a lot of trade speculation.

“If they don’t trade me, I’ve got a great opportunity, make some really good numbers for my career, really good numbers for the team.” Torres said. “I think I’ve got two more opportunities.”

Torres said there have been no discussions about a long-term contract.