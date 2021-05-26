Yankees’ Kluber out at least 2 months, Voit also on IL

Yankees

by:

Posted: / Updated:

New York Yankees starting pitcher Corey Kluber (28) reacts after giving up a home run against the Toronto Blue Jays during the third inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 25, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

THE BRONX — Yankees right-hander Corey Kluber is expected to miss at least two months with a right shoulder injury and first baseman Luke Voit is also headed to the injured list with a right oblique strain.

New York manager Aaron Boone announced the diagnoses shortly after the Yankees’ scheduled game against the Toronto Blue Jays was postponed due to a forecast of poor weather.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader Thursday. Kluber was pulled after three innings Tuesday against Toronto in his first outing following a no-hitter last week.

An MRI on his shoulder Wednesday revealed a subscapularis strain.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss