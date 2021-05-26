Yankees’ Kluber out at least 2 months, Voit also on IL

New York Yankees starting pitcher Corey Kluber (28) reacts after giving up a home run against the Toronto Blue Jays during the third inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 25, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

THE BRONX — Yankees right-hander Corey Kluber is expected to miss at least two months with a right shoulder injury and first baseman Luke Voit is also headed to the injured list with a right oblique strain.

New York manager Aaron Boone announced the diagnoses shortly after the Yankees’ scheduled game against the Toronto Blue Jays was postponed due to a forecast of poor weather.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader Thursday. Kluber was pulled after three innings Tuesday against Toronto in his first outing following a no-hitter last week.

An MRI on his shoulder Wednesday revealed a subscapularis strain.