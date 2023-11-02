THE BRONX (PIX11) — So here we are, the day after the Rangers defeated the Diamondbacks to win their first World Series. The baseball off-season is right around the corner.

Yankees GM Brian Cashman called this past season a disaster, and Aaron Judge said there will be significant changes this offseason.

Managing General Partner Hal Steinbrenner had talked about the emotional raw conversations when the decision-makers met up in Tampa after this season. We also now know that the Yankees have hired Zelus Analytics to do an internal review of the Yankees analytics process.

Zelus Analytics is run by two former Dodgers executives and their employees are considered to be the dream team of analytics.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

So, let me get this straight, the Yankees have hired an analytics company to explain to the Yankees how to use data appropriately to help player performance, in-game decision making and more.

So, the Yankees analytics department is being taught analytics.

Talk about the tail wagging the dog. I am willing to sit back and see what changes come the Yankees way this off-season, but they unfortunately are more focused on the process than anything else.

How about this:

Go get some ball players that live, eat, and breathe baseball—enough with the process nonsense. Baseball is a difficult game, and the Yankees appear to be making it even more difficult.

Until next time, New York, I’m Marc Malusis.

For the latest news on your favorite sports teams, tune in to NY SportsNation Nightly on PIX11 weeknights at 7 p.m.