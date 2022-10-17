NEW YORK (PIX11) — The start of the Yankees-Guardians playoff game Monday evening has been delayed due to weather.

“Tonight’s ALDS Game 5 game will begin in a delay. The forecast will be reassessed at 7:00 p.m.(ET) and we will provide updates as available,” the New York Yankees posted on Twitter.

The game at Yankee Stadium airing on TBS was scheduled to start at 7:07 p.m. The start time now remains uncertain.

Game 5 will decide the winner of the American League Division Series between the Yankees and Cleveland Guardians. The winner will play the Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series.