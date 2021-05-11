Yankees coach tests positive for COVID-19; team undergoing contract tracing ahead of game vs. Rays

This is a 2021 photo of Phil Nevin of the New York Yankees baseball team. This image reflects the New York Yankees active roster as of Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021 when this image was taken. (Mike Carlson/MLB Photos via AP)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — New York Yankees 3rd base coach Phil Nevin was among those to test positive for coronavirus ahead of the team’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays Tuesday night in Florida, the team announced in a press release.

Nevin, who the team said was fully vaccinated in a statement, is the only member of the team’s staff confirmed positive for COVID-19.

“We have a breakthrough positive involving 3B Coach Phil Nevin, who is fully vaccinated. He is currently under quarantine protocol in Tampa,” the team said. “Under Major League Baseball’s guidance and advice, and with its assistance, additional testing and contact tracing are ongoing.”

Several other coaches are expected to miss the game due to contact tracing, but manager Aaron Boone said the contact tracing does not include any players. Under Major League Baseball’s guidance and advice, and with its assistance, additional testing and contact tracing are ongoing.

The Bronx Bombers had been noted for being one of the first teams able to loosen COVID protocols due to how many members of the team’s staff had been vaccinated.