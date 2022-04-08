THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson hit a walk-off single in the 11th inning to cap off a 6-5 comeback win over the Red Sox on opening day.

Donaldson, in his first game as a Yankee, singled up the middle off Red Sox pitcher Kutter Crawford to drive in Isiah Kiner-Falefa. The Yankees never led the game until the final run.

Yankees starter Gerrit Cole gave up three runs in the top half of the first inning before settling in and going four innings. Giancarlo Stanton, DJ LeMahieu and Anthony Rizzo each homered for the Yankees. The Yankees tied the game three times before the game-winning run in extra innings.

Michael King pitched the last two innings to earn the win for the Yankees. Crawford took the loss.

The Yankees and Red Sox play again at Yankee Stadium at 4:05 p.m. Saturday.

Opening day excitement

Opening day finally arrived at Yankee Stadium after stormy weather on Thursday postponed the season opener.

“Today is extra special because it’s post-COVID, for now, and it’s against the Red Sox, full house,” said Yankees fan Gary Phillips, who was attending his 47th opening day game.

Opening day is a tradition unlike any other, and it’s never too early to introduce the next generation of fans, even if they have to skip school for a day.

“I hope the Yankees win. I hope they crush the Red Sox by 25 runs,” said Dylan Mitson, who was attending his first opening day game.

Baseball’s best rivalry is always entertaining. This was the first time since 2013 that the Yankees and Red Sox played each other on opening day.

“[Opening day] is so special. It makes me feel like I’m 12 years old, and I’m 70,” Phillips said.

That’s a feeling thousands of fans can relate to about seeing baseball back in the Bronx at full capacity. It wasn’t too long ago it was uncertain if there would even be a season during the 99-day lockout.

“I’m excited. That lockout was rough, but we got it done. Hopefully we have a better season than last year. I’m thinking we’re going to make it all the way, so I can’t wait,” said Yankees fan Kenny Quijano.