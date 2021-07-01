Yankees, Angels postponed with rain in weather forecast

THE BRONX — The New York Yankees have postponed their series finale against the Los Angeles Angels because of a forecast of rain.
The game was rescheduled for Aug. 16, a Monday when the Yankees were scheduled to be off following a trip that ends in Chicago and before a homestand against Boston and Minnesota.
Los Angeles was off following a game against Houston that ends a homestand and before a trip that opens in Detroit.
The Yankees return to action Friday against the crosstown rival Mets in a game that can be seen on PIX11.