Yankees, Angels postponed with rain in weather forecast

New York Yankees relief pitcher Aroldis Chapman hands the ball to manager Aaron Boone as he is removed during the ninth inning of the team’s baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels early Thursday, July 1, 2021, in New York. The Angels won 11-8. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

THE BRONX — The New York Yankees have postponed their series finale against the Los Angeles Angels because of a forecast of rain.

The game was rescheduled for Aug. 16, a Monday when the Yankees were scheduled to be off following a trip that ends in Chicago and before a homestand against Boston and Minnesota.

Los Angeles was off following a game against Houston that ends a homestand and before a trip that opens in Detroit.

The Yankees return to action Friday against the crosstown rival Mets in a game that can be seen on PIX11.