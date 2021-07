A storm approaches Yankee Stadium on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

THE BRONX — The New York Yankees have postponed their series finale against the Los Angeles Angels because of a forecast of rain.

Today’s game has been postponed due to inclement weather and will be made up on Monday, August 16, at 7:05pm at Yankee Stadium.



For more info on tix, visit https://t.co/2gtOlcmN6f pic.twitter.com/Eceil9SYia — New York Yankees (@Yankees) July 1, 2021

The game was rescheduled for Aug. 16, a Monday when the Yankees were scheduled to be off following a trip that ends in Chicago and before a homestand against Boston and Minnesota.

Los Angeles was off following a game against Houston that ends a homestand and before a trip that opens in Detroit.