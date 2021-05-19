Yankees activate Odor from IL, back in lineup vs Texas

New York Yankees second baseman Rougned Odor fields a double play ball in the second inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Tuesday, May 18, 2021. The Rangers’ David Dahl was forced at second on the play. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

ARLINGTON, Texas — Second baseman Rougned Odor is back in the lineup for the New York Yankees.

Odor was activated from the injured list and started Tuesday’s game against his former team, the Texas Rangers.

He missed 12 games with a left knee sprain after a collision at home plate against the Astros on May 4.

Odor hit a single in his first at-bat and had a nifty stop to start a double play in the field. He played each of his first seven big league seasons with the Rangers.

They designated him for assignment before the season, and then traded him to New York.