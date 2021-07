Texas Rangers’ Joey Gallo gestures as he crosses home plate on a home run during the first inning of the team’s spring training baseball game against the Cleveland Indians, Tuesday, March 9, 2021, in Surprise, Ariz. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

NEW YORK — The New York Yankees have pushed their chips in to try and get back into the American League playoff race, acquiring 2-time All-Star OF Joey Gallo from the Texas Rangers, according to reports from ESPN and MLB Network.

Gallo is hitting .223 this season with 25 home runs and 55 RBI. He competed in both the 2021 Home Run Derby and All-Star Game.

The outfielder has 145 career homers, 59th among active players.