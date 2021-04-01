Yankees 2021 schedule on PIX11

NEW YORK, NY — PIX11 and the YES Network have announced details for the 2021 broadcast schedule and the return of live New York Yankee games to New York’s Very Own PIX11. This marks the 53rd year broadcast viewers in the New York City television market will be able to watch the Yankees on PIX11.

The PIX11 schedule for the 27-time World Series champions will start on Sunday, April 18th, when the Yankees host the defending American League Champions Tampa Bay Rays. The game will be the first of 21 regular season broadcasts of Yankee games airing exclusively over-the-air on PIX11. Other key matchups include:

Friday, July 2 nd – The Yankees will host the New York Mets in the first game of the Subway Series against their crosstown rival.



The Yankees will host the New York Mets in the first game of the Subway Series against their crosstown rival. Friday, July 23rd – The Yankees will travel to Boston to face the Red Sox. This is the first of three games between the Yankees and the Red Sox on PIX11 in the 2021 season. The other two games will be on August 17th and September 24th.

Wednesday, September 29th – PIX11 will wrap up its 2021 Yankees broadcast schedule with an away game against the Toronto Blue Jays.

“After the shortened 2020 baseball season, we can’t wait for the 2021 season to get started and have the Yankee games back on PIX11,” said Chris McDonnell, Vice President and General Manager of Nexstar Inc.’s New York City operations. “As New York’s Very Own, PIX11 is proud of our long relationship with the Yankees to broadcast an exciting slate of baseball games in the New York City television market. This relationship represents our full commitment to the community and providing valuable local programming to our viewers.”

In addition to airing the regular season games, PIX11 will produce pregame specials for many of the Yankees broadcast games airing in primetime featuring the PIX11 sports team of Andy Adler, Joe Mauceri and Justin Walters.

YES Network’s Michael Kay, David Cone, John Flaherty, Paul O’Neill, Ken Singleton, Meredith Marakovits, Ryan Ruocco and Jack Curry will cover the action all season on PIX11 with all games produced by YES Network.

All New York Yankees games broadcast on PIX11 will include second audio program (SAP) and will be Closed-Captioned.

Yankees on PIX11 2021 Schedule:

Day Date Opponent Time Home/Away 1. Sunday April 18 Rays 1:00 p.m. Home 2. Friday April 23 Indians 7:00 p.m. Away 3. Tuesday April 27 Orioles 6:30 p.m. Away 4. Friday May 14 Orioles 7:00 p.m. Away 5. Friday May 21 White Sox 7:00 p.m. Home 6. Saturday May 29 Tigers 4:00 p.m. Away 7. Sunday May 30 Tigers 1:00 p.m. Away 8. Saturday June 12 Phillies 4:00 p.m. Away 9. Sunday June 20 Athletics 1:00 p.m. Home 10. Friday July 2 Mets 7:00 p.m. Home 11. Sunday July 11 Astros 2:00 p.m. Away 12. Friday July 23 Red Sox 7:00 p.m. Away 13. Tuesday July 27 Rays 7:00 p.m. Away 14. Friday July 30 Marlins 7:00 p.m. Away 15. Sunday Aug. 15 White Sox 2:00 p.m. Away 16. Tuesday Aug. 17 Red Sox 7:00 p.m. Home 17. Sunday Aug. 22 Twins TBD Home 18. Saturday Aug. 28 Athletics 4:00 p.m. Away 19. Friday Sept. 17 Indians 7:00 p.m. Home 20. Friday Sept. 24 Red Sox 7:00 p.m. Away 21. Wednesday Sept. 29 Blue Jays 7:00 p.m. Away

Here’s the full YES Network Yankees Telecast Schedule for the 2021 season:

*All times are Eastern time. Information is subject to change*

