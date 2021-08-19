Voit’s double lifts surging Yanks to 7-5 win over Twins

New York Yankees' Luke Voit

New York Yankees’ Luke Voit runs home to score on a sacrifice fly ball by Anthony Rizzo during the third inning of the team’s baseball game against the Minnesota Twins on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

NEW YORK — Luke Voit hit a two-run double out of the leadoff spot in New York’s four-run third inning and the surging Yankees beat the Minnesota Twins 7-5 Thursday night for their season-high seventh straight victory.

Kyle Higashioka homered and started the four-run inning with an RBI double. Both hits scored Bronx native Andrew Velazquez, who had two hits and also stole a base – New York’s 30th since the All-Star break.

Giancarlo Stanton added a homer in the eighth.

Jake Cave homered and Jorge Polanco drove in three runs for Minnesota. Polanco also added a two-out RBI single off Zack Britton in the eighth and Miguel Sanó homered off Chad Green in the ninth.

