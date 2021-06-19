Urshela takes shard in eye, then hits go-ahead homer

New York Yankees’ Gio Urshela runs the bases after hitting a go-ahead solo home run off Oakland Athletics relief pitcher Jesus Luzardo in the eighth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, June 19, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

THE BRONX — Gio Urshela stayed in the game despite a shard of a broken bat hitting an eye and hit a go-ahead homer after the New York Yankees rallied from a three-run deficit in a 7-5 victory that stopped the Oakland Athletics’ seven-game winning streak.

Aroldis Chapman struck out Matt Chapman on a 103.4 mph pitch to strand two runners in the ninth.

Urshela’s bat splinted when he grounded into a double play in the second inning. His presence turned the game.

Urshela singled in New York’s first run in the fourth and put the Yankees ahead 5-4 in the eighth.

The Yankees and A’s will finish the series Sunday at 1 p.m. Pre-game coverage on PIX11 begins at 12:30.