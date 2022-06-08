MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins cruised to an 8-1 victory that stopped the Yankees’ seven-game winning streak.

Byron Buxton and Ryan Jeffers each hit home runs in the fifth inning off Nestor Cortes to send the New York left-hander to an early exit.

Cortes allowed season highs in hits with seven and runs with four. He went 4 2/3 innings in his shortest appearance of the year that also knocked him out of the major league ERA lead.

The Twins scored one more run than the Yankees allowed combined over their streak.

Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Chris Archer throws during the first inning of the team’s baseball game against the New York Yankees on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

New York Yankees starting pitcher Nestor Cortes throws to a Minnesota Twins batter during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Minnesota Twins’ Byron Buxton flies out to New York Yankees right fielder Giancarlo Stanton during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Minnesota Twins’ Ryan Jeffers (27) is greeted by Nick Gordon after Jeffers hit a home run during the fifth inning of the team’s baseball game against the New York Yankees, Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Minnesota Twins’ Byron Buxton reacts on his way to home base after hitting a home run during the fifth inning of the team’s baseball game against the New York Yankees, Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)