Turnbull, Schoop lead Tigers to 6-1 win over Yankees

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Spencer Turnbull throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Saturday, May 29, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

DETROIT — Jonathan Schoop homered and Spencer Turnbull pitched well into the sixth inning as the Detroit Tigers beat the New York Yankees 6-1.

Turnbull allowed one run on three hits and three walks in 5 2/3 innings. He struck out six to improve to 3-0 with a 1.33 ERA in his past four starts, including a no-hitter against the Seattle Mariners.

Yankees starter Deivi Garcia was called up from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre before the game and allowed five runs — four earned — and five hits in 4 1/3 innings.

New York has lost the first two games of a weekend series at last-place Detroit after winning seven of eight.

