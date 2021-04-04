Trimmer Guerrero Jr. helps Jays finish series win over Yanks

Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr., right, celebrates with a teammate after hitting a solo home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Sunday, April 4, 2021, at Yankee Stadium in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

NEW YORK — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Randal Grichuk homered off Domingo Germán in the Yankee right-hander’s return from a domestic violence ban, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat New York 3-1 to win a season-opening series against their AL East rival.

A slimmed-down Guerrero had a hit in all three games in the series, including an opposite-field shot leading off the second inning against Germán.

It was Guerrero’s first homer of the season after he underwhelmed in 2020, hitting .262 with nine homers in 60 games.

He claimed to lose 42 pounds in the offseason.