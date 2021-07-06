Torres out of Yanks lineup with left hamstring issue

New York Yankees’ Gleyber Torres hits a two-run single during the fourth inning of the team’s baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

SEATTLE — New York Yankees shortstop Gleyber Torres was out of the lineup the series opener against Seattle due to issues with his left hamstring.

New York manager Aaron Boone said Torres felt cramping in the hamstring during the second game of last Sunday’s doubleheader against the New York Mets.

Torres didn’t play in the second game but was bothered by the hamstring while warming up for a possible pinch-hit appearance.

Boone said he had Torres in the original lineup. He pulled Torres after the shortstop said he was still feeling something in the leg. Boone is hoping it’s not a significant issue.