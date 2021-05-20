Torres off COVID-19 IL and back in Yankees lineup

New York Yankees’ Gleyber Torres, center, is congratulated by teammates after he drove in the game-winning run in the 11th inning of a baseball game to defeat the Washington Nationals 4-3, Saturday, May 8, 2021, at Yankee Stadium in New York. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

ARLINGTON, Texas — New York Yankees shortstop Gleyber Torres is back in the lineup after being reinstated from the COVID-19 injured list.

The fully vaccinated Torres missed six games after testing positive last week. He was cleared by Major League Baseball’s joint committee to return.

Asymptomatic vaccinated people can be cleared if they test negative twice.

Torres batted fifth in the game at Texas.

Second baseman Rougned Odor was placed on the paternity leave list. Odor had returned from the injured list after missing 12 games with a sprained left knee to play Tuesday night against his former team.