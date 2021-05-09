Stanton lifts Yanks to 2nd straight walk-off over Nats, 3-2

New York Yankees’ DJ LeMahieu, right, steals second while Washington Nationals second baseman Josh Harrison cannot make the tag during the fifth inning of a baseball game at Yankee Stadium, Sunday, May 9, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

NEW YORK — Giancarlo Stanton hit a game-ending single off Brad Hand in the ninth inning, and the New York Yankees beat Washington 3-2 for their second straight walk-off win over the Nationals.

Hand walked Tyler Wade and pinch-hitter Aaron Judge starting the ninth, a day after walking his first batter and blowing ninth- and 10th-inning leads in a game New York won 4-3 in 11 innings.

DJ LeMahieu hit into a forceout that left runners at the corners, and Stanton lined a slider for his 24th RBI.

New York went 7-2 on its longest homestand of the season, improving to 18-16