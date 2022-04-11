NEW YORK (AP) — George Springer answered booing fans with a go-ahead, two-run homer and a RBI double, and the Toronto Blue Jays made three sparkling defensive plays to beat New York 3-0 and extend their Yankee Stadium winning streak to five.

Alek Manoah allowed one hit over six innings, Joey Gallo’s opposite-field single with one out in the second, bettering his six shutout innings of two-hit ball in his major league debut in the Bronx last May 27.

Toronto Blue Jays’ George Springer (4) follows through on a two-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Monday, April 11, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Toronto Blue Jays’ George Springer, center, celebrates with Santiago Espinal, left, after they scored on a two-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Monday, April 11, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Toronto Blue Jays’ George Springer, right, celebrates with third base coach Luis Rivera as he runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Monday, April 11, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

New York Yankees starting pitcher Jameson Taillon, right, reacts as Toronto Blue Jays’ George Springer runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game, Monday, April 11, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Toronto Blue Jays’ Santiago Espinal, left, slides past New York Yankees’ Gleyber Torres to steal second base during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Monday, April 11, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Toronto Blue Jays’ Santiago Espinal hits a single during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Monday, April 11, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Toronto Blue Jays’ George Springer hits an RBI double during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Monday, April 11, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Toronto Blue Jays’ George Springer runs to second base for an RBI double during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Monday, April 11, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Toronto Blue Jays’ George Springer runs to second base for an RBI double during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Monday, April 11, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Springer remains targeted by fans for his time on the 2017 championship Houston Astros, found guilty by MLB of stealing signs with an unauthorized camera.