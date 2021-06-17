Spin rate down, Cole struggles with grip on windy night in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — His spin rate down, New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole said he had difficulty gripping baseballs on a windy night as he beat the Toronto Blue Jays 3-2.

Cole’s fastball spin rate averaged 2,342 revolutions per minute Wednesday, according to the MLB Statcast.

That’s down from 2,496 on June 9; 2,439 on June 3, 2,529 on May 28 and 2,544 on May 22.

Major League Baseball started talking June 3 of a crackdown on use of illegal foreign substances to doctor baseballs and told teams on Tuesday that pitchers will be ejected and suspended for 10 games for violations starting Monday.

