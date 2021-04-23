Slumping Yankees rally from early hole to beat Cleveland 6-3

New York Yankees’ DJ LeMahieu hits an RBI-single in the third inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians, Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

CLEVELAND — Rougned Odor’s two-run single broke a seventh-inning tie — and maybe jarred New York from its hitting slump — and sent the Yankees to a 6-3 win over the Cleveland Indians in the opener of a four-game series.

Batting just .107 when he came up against Nick Wittgren (0-1) with the score tied 3-3, Odor slapped his single through the middle to score Aaron Judge and Gleyber Torres as the Yankees won for just the second time in eight games.

Kyle Higashioka homered for New York, which came into the series with their worst record to open a season since 1991.

The Yanks and Cleveland play again on Friday. You can watch it on PIX11 with pre-game coverage starting at 6:30 p.m., first pitch at 7:10 p.m.