She’s up! Bat girl 60 years in making reaches Yankee Stadium

NEW YORK — Gwen Goldman got to be a bat girl for the New York Yankees, 60 years after she was turned down because of her gender.

The 70-year-old Goldman worked for the Yankees during their game against the Los Angeles Angels on Monday night.

She had been rejected by then-general manager Ron Hamey in June 1961. Current general manager Brian Cashman said he had been forwarded an email written by Goldman’s daughter, Abby.

In 1961, 10-year-old Gwen Goldman penned a letter to the Yankees expressing her dream of being a bat girl. The response she received from the GM at the time still hangs on her living room wall.



This HOPE Week, the Yankees will make 70-year-old Gwen’s dream come true. pic.twitter.com/9sMosEcPOz — New York Yankees (@Yankees) June 25, 2021

In a letter dated this June 23, he wrote “it is not too late to reward and recognize the ambition you showed in writing that letter to us as a 10-year-old girl.”